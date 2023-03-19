Share of settlements in national currencies growing in Russian-Chinese trade — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/.The share of settlement in national currencies in trade between Russia and China is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for China’s The People’s Daily.

The article was posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"<…>It is noteworthy that the share of settlements in national currencies in our mutual trade is growing, further strengthening the sovereignty of our relations," he noted, adding that the two countries are successfully implementing joint long-term plans.

According to the Russian leader, trade and economic partnership is pone of the priorities for the two countries. In his words, Russia and China will be able to exceed the targeted annual trade of 200 billion US dollars already this year.

"In 2022, our bilateral trade, which had already been considerable by the time, doubled to reach USD 185 billion," he noted. "This is a new record. What is more, we have every reason to believe that the USD 200 billion target, which was set by President Xi Jinping and myself, will be exceeded as early as this year instead of 2024."

"Long-term joint plans and programs are being successfully implemented," Putin wrote. "It will be no exaggeration to say that the Power of Siberia Russian-Chinese gas pipeline has become the "deal of the century" for its scale. The supplies of Russian oil and coal have increased significantly. Our specialists are involved in building new nuclear power units in China, while Chinese companies actively engage in LNG projects; our industrial and agricultural cooperation is growing stronger. Together we explore outer space and develop new technologies.".