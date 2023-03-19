Russian deputy PM says hopes EAEU, Egypt will sign free trade agreement soon

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday that he hopes that a free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt will be signed in the near future.

"As a EAEU country, who is taking part in this process, we are offering all-round assistance and support on this matter. Talks have been underway since 2019 and we hope very much that in the near future this process will receive a fresh impetus, bearing in mind that the pandemic has somewhat adjusted the plans. Now, the countries are cooperating in the offline format quite actively. I hope the process will be completed soon," he told journalists during a working visit to Cairo.