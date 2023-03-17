Bank of Russia expects gradual expansion of consumer activity, says regulator’s chief

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia estimates consumer activity as restrained and expects its gradual expansion, the regulator’s chief Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following its board meeting on Friday.

"Consumer activity remains restrained. We expect its gradual extension," she said.

One of major factors behind this process is the falling incentive to save, Nabiullina explained, adding that among other factors are also the growth of wages and earnings, as well as the fact that consumers are getting accustomed to the new range of goods.

The Central Bank kept the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fourth time running at its board meeting on Thursday, noting the rate increase possibility should pro-inflation risks intensify. The next rate review meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2023.