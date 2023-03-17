Grain deal should be extended indefinitely, says Turkish expert

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea Grain Initiative makes an important contribution to the global food security, that is why is should be extended indefinitely, not limited to months, Turkish National Grain Council President Ozkan Taspinar said.

"The best solution for all parties would be to extend the grain deal indefinitely," the TV-100 channel quoted Taspinar as saying on Friday.

The official also spoke in favor of supplying Russian agricultural products and fertilizers through the grain corridor. "Russia is an important producer of fertilizers and the world prices for them will go down if the deliveries are made via this corridor. As a result, we will be able to ensure food security in the long term and not only hold down prices for some kinds of agricultural products," he pointed out.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The other deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations. Additionally, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum, under which the organization was supposed to engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. The Russian side pointed out that the second part of the agreement was not being implemented.

On Monday, consultations were held in Geneva between Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. Following the meeting, the Russian diplomat told reporters that Moscow was not opposed to extending the deal after it expires on March 18, though not for 120 days, as in November 2022, but for a shortened period of just 60 days. This, he said, would be enough time to carry out an objective analysis of whether the UN has delivered on its promises to have Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market unblocked.