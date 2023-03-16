Relevant authorities of Russia, Turkey communicating on cargo transit — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia is poised for expanding the economic cooperation with Turkey and relevant authorities of the two countries are communicating on the matter of cargo transit rules toughening, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are set to expand the mutually beneficial trade and economic interaction with Turkey. Relevant Russian and Turkish agencies are closely communicating to solve practical issues related to that, including the one you have raised," the diplomat said, answering the question about the transit of goods via Turkey.