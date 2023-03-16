Russian economy to grow after transformation-Executive Director in IMF

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. A deep structural transformation will take place in the Russian economy for a certain period of time and the economic growth will start later, Russian Executive Director of IMF Aleksey Mozhin told TASS in an interview.

"A deep structural transformation will occur there during a certain time period," Mozhin said, speaking about development prospects for the Russian economy. "This refers to import substitution. We were put into a situation when we do not have plenty of choices left. The process of fundamental restructuring of our economy will take some time. It will adversely affect growth prospects during a certain period," he noted.

The period of structural transformation in the Russian economy will not last long and can take from three to five years, the official said. "Then the end of this process will give a rather significant impetus for economic growth indicators," he added.