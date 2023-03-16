MOEX index down 0.17%, RTS index down 1.03% as Thursday trading closes

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined by the end of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

The MOEX index decreased by 0.17%, to 2,258.22 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.03%, to 927.30 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.73% to 76.71 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.95%, up to 81.18 rubles, the yuan rate rose by 0.09%, to 11.09 rubles.

Oil prices were slipping down, as global markets were "shuddering" in waves due to fears that the problems with US banks will develop into a large-scale financial crisis, said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments. Also, on Thursday, the ECB decided to raise its base interest rate by 50 bp. p. - from 3% to 3.5% per annum.

On Thursday, the leaders of growth were the shares of the following companies: biotechnology company HSCI (+8.14%), preferred and ordinary shares of Mechel (+1.7% and +1.2% respectively).

The leaders of the decline were the shares of yesterday's leader - the retailer Detsky Mir (-4.2%), depositary receipts of the VK Group (-3.4%), the Polymetal group (-2.5%).

Tomorrow the Friday factor may hold back the activity of buyers.

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on March 17, the MOEX index will be 2,180 - 2,280 points, at the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 75-77 rubles. According to Freedom Finance Global estimates, tomorrow the MOEX index may again move in the range of 2,200 - 2,300 points, the dollar/ruble pair may trade in the range of 75-77 rubles, euro/ruble - in the range of 80-82 rubles, yuan/ruble - in the range of 10.9-11.2 rubles.