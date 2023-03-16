State Duma approves digital ruble draft law in first reading

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved in the first reading the draft law establishing the basis to implement the digital ruble and make cashless settlements with its use.

The draft law defines such notions as the digital ruble platform, rules of such platform, the participant in such platform, the user of the digital ruble platform and the digital account (wallet). The list of national payment system entities is complemented by an operator of the digital ruble platform. Requirements are set to organize functioning of the digital ruble platform, the procedure of opening, keeping and closing the digital account (wallet) and access to the digital ruble platform.