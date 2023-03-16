West wants IMF to allocate loan to Kiev by end of March — Russia’s representative to IMF

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. Western countries are demanding that the management of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provide Ukraine with a loan program by the end of this month. Alexey Mozhin, Russian executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), dean of the organization's board of directors, said this in an interview with TASS.

"Now the West is demanding that the fund’s management provide Ukraine with a real loan program by the end of March. I don't know yet what this will lead to, how Kiev will pay these funds," he said.

Mozhin recalled that "throughout its history the IMF has never provided loans to a country in a state of acute phase of war."

"Some time ago, there was an article in the media saying that the fund was going to provide a $18 billion loan to Ukraine. At that time, no one reported to the board of directors about it. We were in the dark," he stressed.

The Russian representative to the IMF said that in February the fund discussed new provisions, according to which it will be possible to provide funds to Ukraine, on the territory of which a special military operation is taking place.

In this regard, Western countries want to introduce "new rules for lending in conditions of extreme uncertainty, that is, the acute phase of the war," he explained.

"The rules under discussion say a lot about guarantees of repayment from donors and creditors. In particular, the fund will give money, but subject to the most stringent legally binding guarantees from donors. And the donors are America, Canada, the European Union," the official said.

In his opinion, if such a loan program is approved, the fund "will provide direct funding for Ukraine's military spending."

"Non-Western countries that were also discontent with such proposals and demanded clarification of the details, made an attempt to postpone this initiative. The main emphasis was laid on an equal approach to all members. A lot of countries are at war, but they do not receive any money. But for Ukraine this is being done and they are even ready to change the rules for this in order to give this money to Kiev," Mozhin said.

He added that if the loan program is approved it would simply cover Kiev’s current debts to the IMF.

"It all looks like a simple refinancing of loans previously granted to Ukraine, and even with mandatory financial guarantees," the dean of the board of directors emphasized.

In the next three years - from 2023 to 2025 - Ukraine must pay almost $10 billion to the fund.

"In the absence of refinancing, Ukraine will most likely be forced to default. The Board of Directors has not yet been informed about the amount of the loan, what the tranche schedule will be, and other details," Mozhin concluded.

About a possible loan

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported citing its sources that the IMF would announce in the coming days the approval of a multi-year loan program for Ukraine totaling $15.6 billion. According to preliminary information, the program is designed for three to four years.

Earlier, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko said that the country's draft budget for 2023 included a deficit of $38 billion. In October 2022, speaking at a conference in Berlin via video link, President Vladimir Zelensky expressed the hope that the West in 2023 will cover the budget deficit in Ukraine.