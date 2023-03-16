Cooperation among BRICS countries in IMF significant — Russian Executive Director

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. Cooperation among BRICS countries in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is playing a significant role, Russian Executive Director of IMF Alexey Mozhin told TASS in an interview.

"BRICS countries understand pretty well that they can achieve something in this world by collective efforts only. If they act alone, they will be simply ignored. I constantly see the very great role of cooperation among BRICS countries here, in IMF," Mozhin said.

"We managed to achieve a lot through collective efforts," he added.