Bank of Russia to keep key rate again at 7.5% on March 17 — experts

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia will keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fourth time at their forthcoming meeting on March 17, most experts questioned by TASS said. However, the Central Bank may break the pause in firming its monetary policy as early as in April, they added.

After the regulator tightened the signal at its February meeting the possibility of the rate increase went up, specialists said, adding though that relative factors are not sufficient as of yet. In particular, despite inflation expectations that have risen, the price growth rate remains moderate. That said, such a pro-inflationary factor as budget deficit will serve as a reason for hardening the monetary policy in the future, with industry watchers not ruling out a key rate hike to 8.5-9% per annum by the end of 2023.

March forecasts by market watchers:

ACRA - 7.5%

BCS World of Investment - 7.5%

Veles Capital - 7.5%

VTB - 7.5%

IVA Partners (former Univer Capital) - 7.75%

Renaissance Capital - 7.5%

Rosbank - 7.5%

Russian Standard - 7.5%

Tinkoff Investments - 7.5%

Uralsib - 7.5%

Alfa-Capital Management Company - 7.5%

Otkritie Management Company - 7.5%

First Managing Company - 7.5%

Finam - 7.5%

Expert RA - 7.5%

Freedom Finance Global - 7.5%.