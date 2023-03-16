Economic result is among main results of last year for Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Indicators of the national economy and the real sector are among main results of 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"One of the most significant results of the last year is the result of operations of our economy and the real sector, and this is, certainly, your job. I highly appreciate that," Putin stressed.

"As regards Russia, domestic companies start occupying niches vacated in view of the exit of some European and US companies. The situation resembles the one evolved on our food market eight years ago, when we introduced our restrictive measures in retaliation to sanctions, and turbid growth of the agro-industrial sector started after that," the President said.

"Currently, there are even more opportunities and prospects for business development and its expansion," the Russian leader said. "A unique situation for many domestic companies" has evolved, he added.