TOKYO, March 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia decreased by 56.3% in February year-on-year to 126.4 bln yen (or around $953 mln), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry on Thursday.

In particular, exports fell by 58.2% to 33.8 bln yen (around $255 mln), while imports lost 55.8% to 92.6 bln yen.