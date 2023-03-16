KazTransOil to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. KazTransOil plans to transport 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan through the main oil pipeline in March, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan along the route Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr (loading at railway tanks)," the statement reads.

Russian oil transit to Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil is expected at 250,000 tons in 2023, the company added.

KazTransOil is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. KazTransOil is part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil is 5,400 km.