Polymetal posts over two-fold drop in 2022 adjusted net profit under IFRS

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Adjusted profit of Polymetal Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) dropped more than two-fold in 2022 to $440 mln compared with $913 mln in the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The board of directors recommended not to pay dividends for 2022, the company added.

Net loss amounted to $288 mln in the reporting period compared to $904 mln profit in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 31% year-on-year to $1.017 bln, "as costs rose and metals prices declined," Polymetal said. Capital expenditures amounted to $794 mln, up by 5% compared with 2021.

Net debt totaled $2.393 bln as of December 31, 2022, compared with $1.647 bln as of December 31, 2021, while adjusted EBITDA was 2.35x (1.13x in 2021). "The increase in net debt was driven by the decline in profitability, the persistently high capital intensity of the business and a very significant expansion in working capital," the company said.

Total Cash Costs (TCC) rose by 29% in 2022 in annual terms to $942/GE oz and within the group’s guidance of $900-1,000/GE oz. The increase was "predominantly due to double-digit domestic inflation and the appreciation of Ruble/USD exchange rate. Escalation of logistical costs and sharp increases in the price of consumables caused by the imposition of sanctions (explosives, equipment spares, cyanide) also impacted the group’s TCC," the statement reads.

The board of directors recommended not to pay dividends for 2022, the company said. "The board has carefully evaluated the liquidity and solvency of the business in light of multiple external uncertainties. Taking into account the group’s leverage (2.35x Net debt/EBITDA, materially above the level of 1.5x target leverage ratio) and the significant level of uncertainty regarding external factors, the board has decided not to propose any dividend for 2022," according to the statement.

"In 2022, the company was subject to extraordinary and unprecedented external challenges. Despite these adverse circumstances, Polymetal managed to maintain operational stability and achieve excellent safety performance. Nonetheless, international sanctions against Russia have had a huge impact on domestic inflation, supply chains and sales channels. As a result, costs have risen and working capital requirements ballooned with cash flow plummeting. We start 2023 from a position of relative strength and expect the resumption of free cash flows and a reduction in net debt over the course of the coming year," Group CEO Vitaly Nesis was quoted as saying.

Polymetal is one of the world’s ten largest gold producers and five biggest silver makers. Its assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company has a portfolio of ten producing gold and silver mines and a pipeline of future growth projects.