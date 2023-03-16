Russia managed to compensate closing of Western markets, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia has managed to compensate closing of Western markets for it and expanded trade contacts with countries of quickly growing regions of the globe, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"We have managed to offset the actual closing of Western markets and broaden foreign trade communications of Russian with states of from quickly growing regions of the world," the head of state said.

Russia was gradually implementing the re-orientation to quickly developing markets even before all the present crisis phenomena and before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin stressed. "The situation has now evolved in a way when it turned out that we did it not without reason. Furthermore, we did it at a smaller pace than we should. Nevertheless, the point is that we are simply continuing this trend," the head of state added.