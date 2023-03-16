Government will support responsible business — Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The government will support by all means the responsible business, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The government will definitely support by all means the responsible business, those who are ready to struggle for their cause, for the welfare of their teams - people working with you - for the welfare of all Russian citizens," the head of state said.

Companies focusing on the sustainable development in many years ahead, rather than on a short-term result, should and will get support, Putin noted. The aid will also be provided to those contributing resources to research and developments, creation of corporate technology platforms and trademarks, to those for whom the long-term reputation and the good name "is not a meaningless phrase but a great asset. They are exactly the companies having the strategic vision for the future," the President added.