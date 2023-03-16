Finance Ministry ready to rapidly implement Russian oil benchmark price — deputy minister

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance supports the creation of a Russian oil benchmark price and stands ready to implement it as soon as possible, Deputy Minister Aleksey Sazanov told TASS.

"If such a benchmark becomes a reality, it would not take too long for us to begin factoring it in and actually using it in calculating taxes," the official said. Otherwise, the ministry would have to rely on external information sources, Sazanov added. "I would propose developing and using such a homegrown Russian benchmark," the deputy minister added.

"We have formulated the necessary [technical] requirements for the benchmark, which would have to be met in order for it to be taken into account in the tax calculation process. It should not contain any related-party transactions that would act to distort the price. Rather, it must be a representative [metric], and it should feature some minimal level of liquidity, so that it does not end up reflecting, say, just three transactions per month," the official added.