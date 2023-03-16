Gazprom to bring Chayandinskoe Field fully on stream since 2024 — company

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Gazprom will bring the Chayandinskoe Field to full capacity since 2024, the gas holding said.

"Construction of key field infrastructure facilities will be completed at the Chayandinskoe Field in Yakutia in 2023, specifically, the gas treatment unit (GTU-4) and next producing wells. Considering earlier commissioned facilities, this will make possible to bring the field to full design capacity since 2024 as planned," Gazprom said.

The company plans to complete construction of the gas treatment unit (GTU-3), new producing wells and a central booster compressor station at the operating GTU-2 gas treatment unit at the Kovyktinskoe Field in 2023.

Gazprom is also expanding the capacity of the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipeline and additional infrastructure development at the Kirinskoe Field.