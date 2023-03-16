Russian economy starts to develop according to new model — Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian economy is acquiring a fundamentally different quality, starting to develop according to a new model, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on Thursday.

"The active, creative position of the RSPP and the business community as a whole is especially in demand now, <…> when the Russian economy is acquiring a fundamentally different quality, it is starting to develop according to a new model, as was recently said in a message to the Federal Assembly," the head of state said.

Putin was pleased to note that the dialogue between business and the state is ongoing. He thanked thousands of labor teams of companies that are members of the RSPP for their work and contribution to the development of the country. According to him, they play a key role in the economy, agriculture, finance, transport and other sectors.

"What is very important, the RSPP is actively involved in the national agenda, has its own views and proposals on what needs to be done to increase the pace and sustainability of economic growth, how to support the development of the regions of our country, build up their industrial, technological, infrastructure and human resources, including how to make our country stronger, more successful, more competitive in general," the President said.