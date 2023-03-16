Investment in Russia’s oil, coal sectors up 22%, 52%, respectively, in 2022

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Investments in Russia’s oil sector rose by 22% in 2022 to 1.818 trillion rubles ($23.8 bln), according to the Energy Ministry’s presentation to Minister Nikolay Shulginov’s report (obtained by TASS).

Refining fell from 280.8 mln tons in 2021 to 271.7 mln tons in 2022. Meanwhile output of light oil products rose to 63.8% from 61.2%.

Investments in the coal sector soared by 52%, according to the document.

Coal imports to China climbed from 6.6 mln tons in 2021 to 20.1 mln tons in 2022, while supplies to China went up from 53.6 mln tons to 67.3 mln tons.