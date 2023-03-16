Russian minister says manufacturing to edge up by around 1% in 2023

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s manufacturing is not expected to decline by the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the RSPP (Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs) congress on Thursday, adding that growth might total 1% compared with 2022.

"Speaking about general figures on manufacturing, we are planning them not worse, up by 1%," he said.

According to the national statistics service Rosstat, Russia’s manufacturing slipped by 0.6% in 2022 compared with 2021.