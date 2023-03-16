Dollar exchange rate up above 77 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro exceeds 82 rubles

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate exceeded 77 rubles during FX trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday for the first time since April 20, 2022, while the euro surpassed 82 rubles first since April 21, according to Friday trading data.

As of 12:25 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.75% at 77.31 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 2.83% at 82.5 rubles.

By 12:55 p.m., the dollar exchange rate narrowed gains to 0.62% trading at 76.46 rubles, whereas the euro exchange rate was up by 1.23% at 81.21 rubles. The yuan exchange rate was up by 0.64% at 11.07 rubles.