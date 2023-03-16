Ankara could broker 120-day extension of grain deal, says expert

ANKARA, March 16. /TASS/. Turkey will make active efforts to extend the grain initiative for 120 days and may succeed in doing so, thanks in part to a friendly relationship between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Turkish expert told TASS on Thursday.

"Turkey will make active efforts to have the grain deal extended for 120 days. Thanks to very good personal relations between Erdogan and Putin, Turkey has repeatedly found ways out of what seemed to be a deadlock. More active efforts will be made along these lines, and a potential success would bring Erdogan another foreign policy victory ahead of [presidential] polls," Huseyin Bagci, president of Turkey’s Foreign Policy Institute.

The deal on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded in Istanbul on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until last November. In addition, a memorandum was signed between Russia and the United Nations under which the international organization should commit to lifting restrictions on Russian fertilizer and agricultural product supplies to global markets. Russia has said this part of the agreement was never implemented.

On Monday, consultations were held in Geneva between Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. Following the meeting, the Russian diplomat told reporters that Moscow was not opposed to extending the deal after it expires on March 18, though not for 120 days, as in November 2022, but for a shortened period of just 60 days. This, he said, would be enough time to carry out an objective analysis of whether the UN has delivered on its promises to have Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market unblocked.

On Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said he was discussing a 120-day extension of the grain deal with Russia and Ukraine.