Reports about India complying with Russian oil price cap fake news, says Moscow’s envoy

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The information that India will abide by the price cap on Russian oil introduced by Western countries is not true, Russia’s Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Thursday when commenting on Bloomberg’s report which cited sources saying that India would not violate the price ceiling on Russian oil.

"Such fake news appears regularly, with Bloomberg’s report not being the first on this issue. <…> With regard to India, it does not participate in the mechanism of this price ceiling on Russian oil, and it has repeatedly expressed doubt on the efficacy of this mechanism overall," he said in an interview aired by the Soloviev Live TV channel on Thursday.

In its international economic activities India looks out for its own interests, not the wishes and preferences of Western countries, including the US, Alipov noted. "Purchases of Russian oil are profitable for India, and it will purchase it as long as it is profitable. I think this is what the issue is about," he stressed.

The world’s third-biggest crude oil importer after China and the US, India actively buys Russian energy resources. In early 2022 Russia’s share in the republic’s imported oil basket was 0.2%, soaring to almost 1 mln barrels per day, or over 20%, by the end of the year.

New Delhi did not support the $60-per-barrel oil cap on Russian oil introduced by the West in December 2022. Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier that there was no stigma attached to the oil of any country, adding that the republic would continue to pursue an independent policy to ensure its energy security.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the West's cap on prices for Russian oil. Under the decree, since February oil supplies to buyers who joined this restriction are banned.