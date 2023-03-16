Russia still having problems with grain, fertilizer export despite US assurances — embassy

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. Russian grain and fertilizers cannot reach global markets due to numerous barriers, despite the US authorities’ assurances that these goods are exempt from the sanctions, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.

"Washington’s obsession with the implementation of only one of the two interconnected parts of the Istanbul agreements does not facilitate the resolving of the global food crisis," the embassy said, commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks that the grain deal should continue. "It is worth noting that the official once again kept silent about serious problems with the implementation of the second element of the ‘package’ deal - the Memorandum between Russia and the UN on the normalization of Russian agricultural exports. Its’ implementation continues to limp on both legs, primarily due to the sanctioning "efforts" by the West."

"Despite numerous public assurances by the U.S. authorities on the existence of humanitarian ‘carve outs’ from the restrictive regime, in reality the situation looks exactly the opposite. Local regulators have put numerous barriers that prevent our grain and fertilizers from freely accessing world markets," the embassy noted. "A number of problems remain unresolved. Namely, financial and transport support for transactions of agricultural products is impeded. Obstacles remain with the issuance of insurance for cargo ships. Ammonia supplies through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline have not resumed yet."

"It reached the point of absurdity - Russia faced unimaginable difficulties in humanitarian, pro bono supplies of fertilizers to the poorest countries," it pointed put.

"Our principal approach remains unchanged - the least developed countries are in dire need of an uninterrupted supply of Russian agricultural products. We will continue to achieve - not in words, but in deeds - progress in the strict implementation of all the provisions of the Istanbul agreements," the embassy emphasized.

On Monday, Geneva hosted consultations between the United Nations, represented by Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The senior Russian diplomat told reporters after the meeting that Moscow wouldn’t object to extending the deal beyond March 18 for 60 days, down from the previous extension for 120 days, which occurred in November 2022. He said the time would be enough to assess how UN assurances are implemented with respect to unblocking the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that he was negotiation a 120-day extension of the grain deal with Russia and Ukraine.