Gazprom supplies 35.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Gazprom sells natural gas to Europe with transit through Ukraine at 35.4 million cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas measuring station. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side refused gas transit through the Sokhranovka station, a Gazprom representative told reporters Saturday.

"Gazprom supplies gas for transit through Ukrainian territory at a volume, confirmed by the Ukrainian side - 35.4 million cubic meters by January 14 - through the Sudzha measuring station. The request for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," he said.

On January 13, Russia supplied 35.5 million cubic meters.

The Ukrainian transit route remains the only route for supply of gas to Western and Central Europe. Supplies through Nord Stream pipelines have been completely stopped. Supplies via TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines are intended for Turkey and Southern and Southeastern Europe.