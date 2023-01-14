Ukraine estimates repairs of its infrastructure at over $127 bln – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said costs of repairing Ukraine’s damaged civilian and vital infrastructure exceed $127 billion.

"According to the latest estimates that we have, the overall damage inflicted to Ukraine’s civilian and critical infrastructure exceeds $127 billion," she told the UN Security Council session on Ukraine.

In her words, rebuilding Ukraine "will become one of the biggest investment projects."

"Ukraine has become the biggest construction site in Europe, presenting a wide range of opportunities for international partners to use their best practices in engineering, construction and technology transfer," the Ukrainian diplomat added.