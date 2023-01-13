Scholz says he discussed "possible gas supplies" to Germany with Iraqi Prime Minister

BERLIN, January 13. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Soudani discussed possible gas supplies to Germany at a meeting in Berlin. Scholz announced this at a press conference following the talks.

"We also talked about possible gas supplies to Germany. We agreed to maintain intensive contact on this matter," the Chancellor said.

"We will no longer depend on individual suppliers, as we used to. We will involve other [exporters], work closely with them," Scholz added.

"Iraq would be a very desirable partner for us in matters of imports and oil to Germany."

The German chancellor recalled that his country is theoretically ready to supply these resources further through its energy network - to Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Germany does not receive gas via Nord Stream from Russia after sabotage on the pipeline. The country is now dependent on the supply of liquefied gas, looking for new suppliers and building LNG terminals.