Russia to skip Madrid-hosted global tourism fair

MADRID, January 13. /TASS/. Russia is going to be absent from this year’s FITUR, a global international tourism trade fair, which will take place in Madrid on January 18-22, the press service for the event told TASS.

"This year, Russia did not apply to participate, so it won't be present at FITUR either formally or through representatives," the organizers specified. "Since 2003, the Russian Federation has taken part in the fair consistently via Expotur/Russian Federation until 2020."

FITUR is one of the tourism industry’s key international forums. The event has been held annually for more than 40 years. The fair presents the tourism potential of various countries and destinations. Travel agencies and operators, representatives of the hotel industry, restaurants and transport companies all attend the FITUR fair. Tens of thousands of people on average attend the event.