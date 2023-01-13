EU UGS gas reserves below 82.5%, transit through Ukraine at 35.5 mln cubic meters

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe fell below 82.5% amid increased withdrawal volumes. At the same time, UGS withdrawals are still at a record low level for January, and temperatures remain above the norm in many European countries.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas outflow from UGS facilities in EU countries on January 11 amounted to 283 mln cubic meters (the lowest figure for the entire duration of GIE’s observations since 2011), while the injection volume of 43 mln cubic meters. Despite the fact that Europe's gas injection into storage facilities has fallen from record levels last month and is currently below the withdrawal levels, it set numerous daily records for January last week.

The heating season in Europe started on November 14, and EU countries have withdrawn 18.3 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities since then. At the same time, the total gas removal from UGS facilities on the 59th day since they reached their record filling volumes is already 9.9% lower than the five-year average for that day.

UGS facilities in Europe are now 82.33% full, which is 17.74 p.p. higher than the 5-year average, containing 89.15 bln cubic meters of gas. Gazprom cautioned, however, that even near maximum gas stocks at UGS facilities in large European countries do not ensure a reliable passage through the fall-winter period. Because of changes in logistics and gas supply sources, the winter demand on UGS facilities in Europe will be greater than in prior years.

At the same time, Europe's current week will be warm for early January. Temperatures in numerous EU countries are above the climatic norm for the season. Wind generation consistently accounts for more than 25% of EU electricity generation. On January 1, it set another record for the full duration of observations reaching 34.7%.

Meanwhile, Gazprom supplied gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 35.5 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station on January 13. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side. "Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 35.5 mln cubic meters on January 13. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected," the company’s representative said. The day before, the pumping volume also reached 35.5 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish seismologists later revealed that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26. The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said on November 18 that the explosions were an act of sabotage and that the investigation was ongoing. Russia opened a criminal case on an act of international terrorism in connection with the explosions. It is currently impossible to set the timing for the gas pipelines’restoration.