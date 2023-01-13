Putin orders to consider turnover-based fines for personal data leaks

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to consider introducing turnover-based fines against companies that leak personal data as well as increasing liability for their illegal turnover by July 1 of this year.

"The Government of the Russian Federation: to explore issues of setting turnover-based fines in respect to companies having personal data leaks and strengthening liability for their illegal turnover and other violations of personal data laws, and submit proposals on the introduction of appropriate amendments to laws of the Russian Federation," the list of presidential assignments reads, posted on Friday on the official website of the head of state.

The government should also consider with the same deadline the issue of stricter responsibility for the illegal turnover of personal data and other violations of laws in this sphere and submit proposals on relevant amendments to legislation.