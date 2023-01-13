Hainan's foreign trade volume up 36.8% in 2022, reaching record $29.86 billion

HAIKOU, January 13. /TASS/. South China's Hainan Province's foreign trade turnover in 2022 reached a record 200.95 billion yuan ($29.86 billion at current exchange rate), up 36.8%. Liu Dalian, spokesman for China's General Administration of Customs (GAOC), said Friday.

"Hainan Free Trade Port's foreign trade volume has grown dynamically in the past two years. In 2021 it exceeded the mark of 100 billion yuan, and in 2022 it reached a new level again, exceeding 200 billion yuan - the figure rose by 36.8% to 200.95 billion yuan," he said at a press conference.

Hainan's exports over the past 12 months reached 72.26 billion yuan (about $10.78 billion), up 120.7%, the spokesman said. Imports rose 12.8 % to 128.69 billion yuan ($19.12 billion).

GAOC adopted a number of innovative stimulus measures last year to enhance the province's openness and boost its participation in international trade and economic projects, including 33 related to the development of offshore duty-free trade, according to Liu Daliang. "On the one hand, we are making transformations to strengthen Hainan's openness, on the other hand, we are improving the operation of control mechanisms," he summarized.

In January 2021, the provincial administration said that by 2025, local customs control offices will cease to operate in their current mode. According to Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, all the necessary conditions will be in place by 2023, and the authorities then plan to agree on the secondary details of the new mechanism within two years. In about two years, people living on the island will be categorized as offshore residents with a special legal status different from that of other mainland Chinese citizens.