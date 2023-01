MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate against the ruble added 3.75 kopecks to 67.75 rubles compared with the previous closing as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange.

The euro exchange gained 8 kopecks to 73.22 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate against the ruble edged up by 0.9 kopecks to 10.03 rubles.