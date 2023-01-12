Russia’s international reserves gain 0.8% over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased by $4.5 bln or 0.8% and amounted to $582 bln as of January 6, 2023, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"International reserves stood at $582 bln as of January 6, having increased over the week by $4.5 bln or by 0.8% under influence of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of December 30, 2022, Russian international reserves totaled $577.5 bln.

From December 23 to 30, they decreased by $4.2 billion, or 0.7% under the influence of negative revaluation.

About reserves

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, said that as a result of Western sanctions, about $ 300 billion of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves were frozen. Western countries after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves, all operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of or on behalf of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, are subject to ban.