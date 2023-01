MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The leading Russian stock exchange indices show mixed dynamics on Thursday.

The MOEX index fell by 0.12% reaching 2,184.37 points and the RTS index amounted to 1,010.95 points (+0.83%).

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index reached 2,193.53 points (+0.3%), while the RTS dollar rose by 1.19% to 1,014.56 points.

The dollar fell by 0.99% to 68.05 rubles, the euro - by 1.11%, to 73.17 rubles.