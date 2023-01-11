Avtovaz mulling production of electric vehicle at St. Petersburg facility

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Avtovaz is considering the possibility of starting production of an electric vehicle at the facility in St. Petersburg within the framework of additional partnership projects, the press service of the Russian auto manufacturer said on Wednesday.

"The company is ready to consider for its [new facility in St. Petersburg - TASS] additional partnership projects, for example, on the production of an electric car made in St. Petersburg," the company said.

The issue is about new projects, particularly, the e-Niva, which is being developed by defense manufacturer Almaz-Antey, the company’s press service noted.

In December 2022, Avtovaz announced the beginning of the implementation of a project to produce cars at the facilities of the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg.