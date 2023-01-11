Russian shipyards to build 260 civilian vessels by 2027 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian shipbuilders plan to build 260 civilian vessels in the period from 2023-2027, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Our shipyards intend to build two hundred and sixty civilian vessels during the period from 2023 to 2027 within the framework of this order. This is a broad range of vessels of different purposes and deadweight. The greatest volume of orders is planned for cargo ships, such as tankers, container carriers, barges, tugs and bulk carriers, including in the Arctic class," Manturov said.

A lot of work is planned to build the passenger fleet, including electrically driven vessels, fishing fleet and dredgers for waterways debottlenecking, the official added.