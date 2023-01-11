China to expand use of yuan in cross-border trade — Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will take incentive measures to expand the use of the yuan in international trade and in the implementation of foreign economic projects, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

As specified in a statement published on the ministry's website, earlier, together with the People's Bank of China (CB), the Ministry of Commerce instructed the country's financial institutions to intensify mutual settlements with other countries in the national Chinese currency. In particular, Chinese banks should provide quality services and "create favorable conditions for increasing the share of settlements in yuan in investment and trade transactions" with foreign companies.

According to the decision of the government, the competent institutions of China will encourage the issuance of yuan loans abroad. The active use of the Chinese currency in cross-border mutual settlements, as noted, will be encouraged in the experimental economic development zones and on the territory of the Hainan Free Trade Port. At the same time, the authorities are going to increase the efficiency of state control over financial risks.