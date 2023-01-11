Competitors use political tools to create problems for Russian oil and gas companies

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. Competitors are using political tools and mechanisms to create problems for Russian oil and gas companies, President Vladimir Putin said at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Are our oil and gas companies coping with problems competitors attempt to create for them by using political mechanisms and tools?" the head of state asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Challenges are in place but authorities are constantly communicating with companies, Novak noted.