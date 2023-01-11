Oil price discount should not present problems to Russian budget

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian oil price discount should not create challenges for the federal budget, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the first meeting with Cabinet members in this year.

"This discount should be examined in a way that no budget problems are created. Please discuss and then report your proposals separately to me," the head of state said after the report by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The discount for Russian oil increased in January largely because of higher freight costs, Novak said. This situation is temporarily and the discount is expected to decline in the future, the official added.