Putin names growth of real wages, reduction of poverty as priority tasks for cabinet

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. The growth of people's real wages and the reduction of poverty should be top priorities for the authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday.

"We need to plan economic policy measures in such a way that they lead to an increase in the real wages and incomes of people, and together with social support measures, primarily for families with children, ensure a further reduction in poverty and inequality," he said.

Strengthening the country's financial sovereignty is a systemic issue, the President stressed.

"This is the most important condition for increasing investment in high-tech companies, industry, agriculture and many other sectors. I do look forward to the effective work of the Central Bank and the government, as it was in 2022, above all, of course, of the economic bloc and the Finance Ministry," Putin said.

He also added that the authorities need to significantly increase the technological capabilities of the Russian economy, and to encourage the opening of new industries and jobs.

The head of state urged that special attention be paid to solving the country’s demographic problem. In particular, such issues can be solved "through increasing the availability of modern and high-quality healthcare."

"I emphasize that work in these areas should cover all regions of the country, including the new regions of the Federation. That is why a task was set to provide a systematic, integrated approach to integration of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into a single socio-economic space of Russia," Putin concluded.