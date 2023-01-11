Bank of Russia decides on registration of new bank first in almost four years

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has made a decision on state registration of Tochka Bank LLC, which will focus on rendering services to small and mid-sized businesses, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Russia decided to officially register the Moscow-based Tochka Bank LLC and to issue a universal license authorizing it to carry out bank transactions in rubles and foreign currencies (with the right to raise deposits from households) and those in precious metals. The Bank of Russia will issue the banking license after the authorized capital of Tochka Bank LLC is paid," the statement reads.

The bank will focus on rendering remote banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, the Bank of Russia noted.

A new bank has been registered by the Central Bank for the first time since March 2019.

Currently, there are 326 banks licensed by the Bank of Russia, including 225 banks with a universal license.