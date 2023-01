NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian financial and banking systems and the economy are stable overall and proactively developing, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We can confidently state that the financial and banking systems of the country and the economy at large are in a stable condition and proactively developing," the President said.

"All the grounds are in place to believe that such rates will also be preserved in 2023," Putin added.