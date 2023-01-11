Russian government expects discount on Russian oil to decrease

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The discount on Russian oil rose in January mainly due to a hike in the freight price, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a government meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, adding that the situation is likely to be temporary, with the discount decreasing in the future.

"I hope the situation will be temporary. The discount is to decrease after a while as we saw in 2022 when the discount surged in March-April and later started falling gradually, decreasing two-fold," he explained.

"Currently the main risk is the discount I guess, followed by embargoes being imposed on supplies of petroleum products and the price cap being introduced," Novak added.

Russia’s energy ministry said earlier that it did not rule out additional measures on restricting a possible discount on the Russian oil to the market-based levels, adding that it would monitor oil prices and the amount of discount.

Earlier, Bloomberg said citing the Argus Media statistics that the discount on Russia’s Urals oil compared to Brent had surged to 50%. On January 6, the oil price in the Baltic port of Primorsk was $37.8 per barrel, whereas the price of Brent crude oil on the same day totaled $78.57 per barrel, the agency said.