Bank of Russia to resume purchase, sale of foreign currency under fiscal rule on Jan. 13

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank in accordance with the order published by the Russian Finance Ministry will resume starting January 13, 2023, transactions on purchase and sale of foreign currency on the domestic market within the framework of the implementation of the fiscal rule mechanism by the ministry, according to information released by the regulator on its website on Wednesday.

Transactions will be carried out in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the 'Chinese yuan-ruble' instrument for tomorrow settlement (CNYRUB_TOM). The Bank of Russia will purchase (sell) foreign currency on the market evenly during each trading day of the month in order to minimize the effect of those transactions on currency changes.

That said, the Central Bank’s approaches to monetary policy amid the application of the fiscal rule mechanism remain unchanged as it can still conduct transactions on the foreign exchange market for maintaining financial stability.