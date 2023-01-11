Revenues of Sanya Central Business District companies will exceed $14.7 billion in 2023

HAIKOU /China/, January 11. /TASS/. Revenues from main activities of companies registered in the Central Business District (CBD) of Sanya city in the south of Hainan Island should exceed 100 billion yuan ($14.7 billion at current exchange rate) in 2023. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper, citing the local legislature's forecast.

According to the newspaper, in 2022 the income of enterprises located in the territory of the CBD amounted to 70 billion yuan ($10.3 billion), having increased year-on-year by about 20%. As noted, companies related to consumer tourism, foreign economic and financial activities, as well as commercial cultural projects play a key role in shaping Sanya's highly developed service sector.

In 2023, foreign investment and cross-border projects will play an even more important role in the development of the Sanya CBD, the local government has clarified. Together with China's state-owned private companies, they will boost Hainan's economic growth. In this regard, the city government plans to continuously improve the business environment and enhance the openness of the Hainan Free Trade Port financial sector.

It is expected that not only large corporations, but also their supplier companies will continue to open offices and representative offices in Sanya. This will diversify the city's industry structure, creating more reliable supply chains that will ensure long-term intensive growth of Hainan's economy.

Sanya Central Business District is one of the eleven advanced innovative development zones of the province. The CBD occupies 442 hectares, the building area reaches 5 million square meters. As of 2021 over 4.7 thousand commercial organizations were registered on its territory, including 56 large companies, the total volume of investments in which exceeded 55.3 billion yuan ($ 8.3 billion). The cluster is expected to become a key driver of regional economic development with government incentives.