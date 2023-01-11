Russia vows to do everything to protect its interests if new price caps introduced

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Moscow will do everything to ensure its interests if any new caps on energy prices are introduced, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the G7 would pursue setting two price ceilings for Russian oil products: one for products traded at a premium, and the other for those traded at a discount.

"Russia will do everything to ensure its interests. Of course, measures like these will be met with resistance. Russia will balance its interests. This can be said unequivocally. The market allows this to be done," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on this information.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. Moreover, EU states also agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. A similar decision was announced by the G7 and Australia. The West has also banned its companies from providing transportation, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the agreed-on ceiling.

On December 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures against the West's price cap on Russian oil, banning supplies of Russian oil to buyers who join the West’s restrictions from February 1, 2023 until July 1, 2023.