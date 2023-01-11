Fixed capital investment in Hainan Free Port up 26%

HAIKOU /China/, January 11. /TASS/. Fixed capital investment in key areas and free port parks in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to 108.3 billion yuan (about $16 billion at current exchange rate) in January - November last year, up 26% year-on-year. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Currently, Hainan's free trade port includes 13 key areas and parks. Fixed capital investment in the new Jiangdong district, located in the eastern part of Haikou city (the province's administrative center), totaled 35.8 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) in January-November 2022, an increase of 49% year on year. Fixed capital investment in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone rose 31% to 22.8 billion yuan ($3.37 billion). Investment in the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City rose 26% to 18.22 billion yuan ($2.69 billion).

It is expected that the volume of capital investment in key parks of Hainan's free trade port will reach 125.8 billion yuan ($ 18.6 billion) after 2022, which is 7% more than a year earlier.

The article also notes that at the end of the 11 months of last year, the revenue of key free port parks showed an upward trend. Thus, the total revenue amounted to 1.54 trillion yuan ($ 227.42 billion), up 33% year on year. The revenue of Yangpu Economic Development Zone increased 56% to 746 billion yuan ($110.35 billion), while the Jiangdong Region's revenue was 236.4 billion yuan ($34.97 billion), up 17% year over year. By the end of 2022, Hainan's key free trade port zones and parks are expected to increase revenue by 20% in annual terms, to 1.63 trillion yuan ($240 billion).

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program for the formation of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the establishment of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, at which time the island should have a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected to have free trade and investment, cross-border capital movement, travel, and cargo transportation.