Dollar exchange rate below 69 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since Dec. 30

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate slipped below 69 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since December 30, according to trading data.

As of 12:20 pm Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.19% at 68.97 rubles.

By 12:48 pm, the dollar exchange rate extended losses to 1.3% trading at 68.89 rubles, the euro was down by 1.01% at 74.1 rubles, while the yuan was down by 1.38% at 10.137 rubles.

The MOEX Index was up by 0.46% at 2,169.35 points, whereas the RTS Index was up by 1.77% at 991.8 points, according to trading data as of 12:48 pm Moscow time.

The dollar-denominated RTS rose above 1,000 points during the trading session earlier on Wednesday for the first time since December 19, 2022.